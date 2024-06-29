IND vs SA Final Match T20 World Cup 2024: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa, Barbados, 8 PM IST, June 29

T20 World Cup Final 2024: India and South Africa, both undefeated, are ready to face off at Kensington Oval in the T20 World Cup final. Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma are entering their third ICC tournament final in a year. Previously, India faced disappointment against Australia in the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship. This time, however, Australia won’t be in their way. Instead, Aiden Markram's South African team will try to spoil India's quest for the title.

Emotions will be high as the strong Indian team, eager to end its long title drought, goes up against South Africa, which has yet to win a major tournament. India’s journey in this T20 World Cup mirrors their ODI World Cup campaign last year, where they reached the final but lost to Australia. This time, they are unbeaten and have been the best team in the tournament. Crucially, they won’t face the tough Australian team in their path to the trophy. Here’s a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, pitch report, top player picks, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests for this match.

IND vs SA Final T20 World Cup 2024: Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa Final, T20 WC

Date: June 29, 2024 (Saturday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kensginton Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

IND vs SA T20 WC Final Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton De Cock

Batters: Aiden Markram, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Marco Jansen (VC), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs SA T20 WC: Pitch Report

The Kensington Oval has been one of the most balanced venues in the tournament, providing a fair contest between bat and ball. Although not a batting paradise, batsmen who adjust to the conditions have scored well. Both spinners and fast bowlers who focus on hitting the deck and using variations in pace, length, and delivery types have been successful. Despite a week-long break since the last game here, the final is expected to have similar conditions.

IND vs SA T20 WC: Weather Report

Thunderstorms and rain began early this morning in Bridgetown, Barbados. However, no rain is expected from 9 AM to 1 PM. According to AccuWeather, it will rain again at 1 PM but should stop shortly after. There is a 33% to 56% chance of rain between 8 PM and 11 PM.

IND vs SA T20 WC Final: Head To Head Stats

India and South Africa have played 26 T20I matches against each other. India has won 14, South Africa has won 11, and one match had no result. In T20 World Cups, they have faced each other 6 times. India won 4 of those matches, while South Africa won 2.

IND vs SA T20 WC Final: Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton