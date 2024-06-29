IND vs SA Final, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where And How To Watch India vs South Africa Final T20 WC Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

T20 WC 2024: India are preparing for their second World Cup final in seven months as they face South Africa in the T20 title match in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. After losing to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at home, India will now take on South Africa as the T20 World Cup in the U.S. and the West Indies comes to an end. Both India and South Africa have been unbeaten in this year’s T20 World Cup. They finished at the top of their groups and had similar results in the Super Eights stage. In the semi-finals, India defeated the defending champions, England, while South Africa easily beat Afghanistan.

India aims to win the trophy for the second time, having won the first edition in 2007. The team hasn’t won any major tournaments since the 2013 Champions Trophy and last won a World Cup in the 2011 50-over edition. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has been in excellent form, scoring 248 runs in seven matches, including an impressive 92 against Australia in the Super Eights stage.

South Africa Will Look To Win Their First Ever WC

While India hopes to end their long wait for a global title, South Africa aims to shed their “chokers” tag. The Proteas will play in a World Cup final for the first time after losing seven previous World Cup semi-finals across all formats (five in ODI World Cups and two in T20 World Cups). Their pace bowlers, led by Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, have frequently rescued the team. Quinton de Kock has been their top scorer, with 204 runs in eight matches.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the T20 World Cup 2024 final match between India and South Africa

When is the India vs South Africa T20 WC Final ?- Date

The India vs South Africa Final T20 WC will be played on Saturday, June 29.

When will the India vs South Africa T20 WC Final ?

The India vs South Africa T20 WC final match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa T20 WC Final ?

The India vs South Africa T20I will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Where to watch the live broadcast of the IND vs SA T20 WC?

The India vs South Africa T20 WC final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 WC Final Match ?

The India vs South Africa WC Final T20 match can be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar app.

IND vs SA T20 WC Final: Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton