IND vs SA Final T20 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Report, Venue, Key Stats; All You Need To Know

The cricketing world is set for a thrilling climax as India and South Africa prepare to battle for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title. This highly anticipated final, scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, promises to be a clash of titans. Here's everything you need to know about this historic encounter.

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024 Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM Local Time) Match Start: 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

Live Streaming and Broadcast Information

For Indian viewers: TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD for English commentary, Star Sports 3 HD/SD for Hindi commentary) Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar app and website

International Viewers: England: Sky Sports Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports USA and Canada: WillowTV Australia: Prime Video New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown



The Kensington Oval, a historic venue in West Indies cricket, last hosted a T20 World Cup final in 2010.



Here are some key stats about the stadium:

Total T20 Matches Played: 32 Matches

Won by Home Side: 10 (31.25%) Matches

Won by Touring Side: 5 (15.63%) Matches

Won by Neutral Side: 15 (46.88%) Matches Won Batting First: 19 (59.38%) Matches

Won Batting Second: 11 (34.38%)

Highest Team Innings: 224/5 (West Indies vs England, 26/01/2022)

Lowest Team Innings: 80 (Afghanistan vs South Africa, 05/05/2010)

Average Runs per Wicket: 22

Average Runs per Over: 7.86

Average Score Batting First: 153



Pitch Report



The Kensington Oval pitch has generally provided a good balance between bat and ball throughout the tournament. Teams batting first have had a slight advantage, winning three out of five completed matches at this venue during the World Cup. The surface has offered something for both pacers and spinners, with the latter enjoying more success in terms of economy rate (Pace: 9.23, Spin: 5.63 in the recent India vs England semi-final).



Weather Report



The weather forecast for June 29 in Bridgetown, Barbados, introduces an element of uncertainty to the final. According to AccuWeather:

Morning (4 AM - 9 AM): 50% chance of precipitation Match hours (10 AM - 1 PM): 30% chance of precipitation Afternoon (1 PM onwards): 50% chance of precipitation

Wind could be a significant factor, with gusts predicted at 35 kmph from the east, potentially increasing to 45 kmph. This may influence bowling strategies and field placements.



Reserve Day



Given the possibility of rain interruptions, the ICC has wisely scheduled a reserve day on Sunday, June 30. If at least 10 overs per side cannot be completed on Saturday, even with the allocated 190 minutes of extra time, the match will continue on the reserve day from where it left off. In case no result is possible even after the reserve day, both teams will be declared joint winners.



Key Stats and Records



Team Performance:

Both India and South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament.

South Africa has won 8 consecutive matches, equaling the record for most consecutive wins in T20 World Cups.

India has won 7 consecutive matches in this edition.

Historical Context:

This is South Africa's first-ever appearance in a men's World Cup final (ODI or T20I).

India is playing their third straight ICC final after the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup 2023.

India's last ICC trophy was the 2013 Champions Trophy.

South Africa's only ICC trophy is the 1998 Champions Trophy.

Head-to-Head in ICC Knockouts:

India and South Africa have never met in an ICC tournament final before.

Their only knockout encounter was in the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final, which India won.



Full Squads



India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal



South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs



Players to Watch



India:

Virat Kohli: Known for his exceptional record in ICC tournaments

Jasprit Bumrah: India's pace spearhead and death overs specialist

Suryakumar Yadav: explosive middle-order batsman with a variety of shots

South Africa: