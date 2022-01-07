IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir wants THIS player to be dropped in 3rd Test to make way for Virat Kohli

After India lost the second Test in Johannesburg, they will be itching to make a strong comeback in third Test to win the historic series in South Africa.

India have never won a series in South Africa and Cape Town Test is their last chance this time around to fulful this long desire.

Good news India is that captain Virat Kohli will be back for third Test. He suffered a back spasm right at the star of the second Test and was not played. But the skipper is back and so is India's selection headache.

Hanuma Vihari who replaced him did not do that bad in the second Test. The onus will be on the captain and management to make a choice between him, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the third Test.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is backing Vihari and Pujara and wants Kohli to replace Rahane in the XI.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir said, "We have seen for a long time what performance Rahane has given. I believe when Virat Kohli comes in the next Test match, he bats at No. 4 in place of Rahane and Vihari bats at No. 5."

"It's the right move and right direction going forward as well because if the team management has backed Rahane so much, the time has come to back Hanuma Vihari as much because he has looked very solid in both innings," he added.

The third Test starts on January 11 so the management has some time left to make this call.