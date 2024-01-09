IND vs SA: ICC Rates Cape Town Pitch As 'Unsatisfactory' Following Shortest Test Match Ever In History

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday gave an "unsatisfactory" rating to the Newlands pitch in Cape Town following a low-scoring second Test between India and South Africa. The decision was made under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, following the conclusion of the shortest-ever completed Test match in Cape Town's Newlands, with 642 balls bowled in total.

Mohammed Siraj's 6/15 bundled out South Africa for 55 in their first innings, while India managed a 98-run lead on the back of their 153, with contributions coming in from Rohit Sharma (39), Shubman Gill (36) and Virat Kohli (46). A brilliant counter-attacking hundred from Aiden Markram proved inadequate in the third innings as India were set a target of 79, thanks to a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah. India won by seven wickets on day two.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report, expressing the concerns of the match officials. An assessment followed, after which the Newlands pitch in Cape Town was deemed "unsatisfactory".

Winning celebration by Team India after the historic win at Capetown. pic.twitter.com/UcENNDwhWM Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2024

"The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on," Broad said.

"The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce," he added.

In the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, if a pitch or outfield is deemed as substandard, that venue is allocated certain demerit points.

One demerit point is awarded to venues whose pitches and outfields are rated by the match referee as unsatisfactory. On reaching six demerit points, the venue is suspended from hosting any international cricket for 12 months. The penalty is 24 months in case of 12 demerit points. These points remain active for a rolling five-year period. Cricket South Africa has 14 days to appeal against the sanction.