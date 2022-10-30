topStories
IND vs SA: 'SKY is beyond the limits': Suryakumar Yadav sets Twitter on fire with SENSATIONAL innings in T20 World Cup, check reacts

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav fired all ammunition in his bag to smash a fiery fifty vs South Africa in T20 World Cup and that led to many reactions, check here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav played an outstanding innings in front of a packed crowd at Perth stadium vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday night (October 30). This was when other Indian batters were struggling to get going in the middle. From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, everyone failed on the bounce and pace of the Perth Track. India were struggling when Surya came to bat but he single-handedly took India to a safe total of 133/9 in 20 overs. Not to forget, India were 49/5 at one stage. Out of 133 India made, Surya scored 68, which is more than half of the total runs. 

Also Read: LIVE | India vs South Africa T20 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav guides India to 133 after 20 overs

Since his epic knock, Suryakumar was hailed on Twitter as fans took to the social media website to praise the Indian batter. This included Irfan Pathan, Jimmy Neeshan and other fans. 

Take a look at the reactions:

