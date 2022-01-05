IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar slams Rishabh Pant for not showing responsibility with bat in 2nd Test

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has criticised Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant for not showing enough responsibility with the bat after he got out in the second innings of the second Test in Johannesburg.

Pant went back to the hut without troubling the scorers in the second innings.

He got three back to back good deliveries from Rabada, the third of which was the wicket ball.

It was a good bouncer which Pant wanted to pull by stepping out. The earlier ball was also a bouncer that had rattled Pant on the back foot. It had brushed his gloves and went to slips on one bounce. That was certainly still playing on his mind.

Thinking to take Rabada on, Pant gave him a charge on the next ball but ended up losing his wicket. The soft inside edge went straight to keeper.

Seeing the dismissal, Sunil Gavaskar showed his disappointment in Pant for not playing with responsibility.

"No excuses for that shot. Absolutely no nonsense about his natural game about this one. There has to be some sense of responsibility. Guys like Rahane have taken the blows. Guys like Pujara have taken it on their body, so you also fight it out," an angry Gavaskar said on air.

India were in a good position with both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara going strong for India, slamming individual fifties in the process as well.

However the three back to back wickets of these two and Pant really put pressure back on India in the ongoing second Test at Johannesburg.