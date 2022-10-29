Former India captain Virat Kohli has announced his comeback to form with brilliant back-to-back fifties for Team India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan and Netherlands. Virat is yet to get out in this T20 WC. He scored a match-winning innings while chasing against Pakistan and then an anchor role in the match against the Netherlands. Virat also has an average of 89 in the T20 World Cup which is the best by a fair margin. However, even after all these accomplishments, former India opener Gautam Gambhir is ready to call Virat the best batsman in Team India. According to GG, Suryakumar Yadav is better than Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

"There is no better player than him in this team. He does not have the luxury that Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have to bat in the first six overs. When you go out to bat at No. 4, the field is spread out. You have to set the momentum and relieve the pressure from the other player. In this entire batting lineup, if there is one player who can hit his first ball outside the ground, it is Suryakumar Yadav. None of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli can do that," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Surya scored a fifty against Netherlands and was named man of the match for his knock. Yadav became the leading T20I run-scorer in 2022 after his superb half-century knock against the Dutch. The explosive batter scored 51* of just 25 balls to help India post 179/2 in 20 overs. In the process, Suryakumar took over Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan who was at the top of the scoring charts with 825 runs from 19 innings this year with a superb average of 51.56. Suryakumar has amassed 867 runs in 25 innings averaging an impressive 41.28 including a century. The batter was also within striking distance to occupy the top position in the ICC rankings for T20I batters but finished a close second earlier. He is currently ranked third after Devon Conway took the second spot in the latest ICC rankings.

"In this batting lineup, Suryakumar Yadav is the only player who can relieve the pressure on Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. That is why the three of them play the way they want to play. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have to score runs if India have to win this World Cup and in the way they have been scoring runs. If you see the stats, the top three will always score runs, they will make fifties and hundreds, but Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will play the impactful knocks," Gambhir added.