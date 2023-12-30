Team India captain's stale record in Test cricket in South Africa has raised a few fingers on him ahead of the second and Test match against the Proteas set to take place in Cape Town. Before the beginning of the series, Rohit Sharma averaged 15.37 in four Test appearances in South Africa. In the first Test, when South Africa ripped India apart, Rohit could only score 5(14) and 0(8) in the two innings.

His explosive start at the top was vital in India's 10-game unbeaten run in last month's World Cup. Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath questioned Rohit's place in the squad and even claimed that he has not proven himself as an opener outside India. (Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Host Grand 5th Birthday Bash For Samaira, Video Goes Viral - WATCH)

"Why is he (Virat) not the captain of the Test team? I want to raise this valid question. He is a better test batter. There is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He is a big player in terms of Test cricket. He has scored runs everywhere. Why is he not leading and a weaker player? As far as I am concerned, a weaker player who is not yet proven as an opener. He has been in and out. We can consider all of that. But I think Rohit Sharma has not proven himself as an opener outside India. Why is he there?" Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Not only Rohit, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened with Rohit in the first Test, has also struggled to muster up runs on the board. Yashasvi had emerged as a promising talent during the two-match Test series against West Indies. The left-handed batter had a dream Test debut as he scored 171 and looked poised to get the double-ton. But the 22-year-old could only score 22 runs in the two innings of the first Test which India lost by an innings.

Both batters will be keen to provide India with the ideal start in the second Test which begins on December 3. The opening partnership will be crucial for India to have a chance of levelling the two-match series.

Rohit Sharma's Test average in South Africa

After the first Test, his average has hit an all-time low of 12.80 in 10 innings with 128 runs to his name. The experienced right-handed batter's best score on South African soil remains 47.