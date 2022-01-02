IND vs SA: Why captain Virat Kohli is not attending press conferences, explains Rahul Dravid

India Test captain Virat Kohli did not come out to attend the press conference on the eve of the second Test in Johannesburg on January 2.

Team India coach Rahul Dravid attended the PC on January 2. He was there for the first Test as well.

Fact is Virat has not attened any PC after his explosive media interaction before departing for South Africa. In that interaction, he had made big statements regarding ODI sacking and how no BCCI official had reached out to stop him from quitting T20I captaincy.

It was believed that Virat was being kept away from the press conferences after that interaction with the media.

However, on Sunday, all such rumours were put to rest by Dravid, who said that the real reason why Virat is not attending the PCs is because media manager is keeping him ready for a big PC on the eve of the third Test, which is also going to be Virat's 100th Test.

Dravid said," I don't decide on who will attend PC. Media manager decided and I remember he telling me that Virat is going to attend the PC for the Cape Town Test which will also be his 100th Test, a big milestone. So you guys (journalists) will get good time to talk to him on that day."