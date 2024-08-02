IND Vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Sri Lanka In R.Premadasa Stadium, 2.30PM IST, Colombo

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to international cricket for the first time since their T20 World Cup victory in 2024 as India faces Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday. Both Rohit and Kohli had retired from T20Is, which is why they missed the first three matches of this tour. India won all three of those matches, defeating Sri Lanka decisively in the first two games and then clinching the third in a dramatic Super Over.

This will be the first time that Rohit and Kohli work with the new head coach, Gautam Gambhir. It will be interesting to see how Gambhir collaborates with Rohit, as he has supported the idea of both players possibly competing in the 2027 World Cup if they remain in good shape. Gambhir and the senior duo have a history together from Gambhir’s later years as a player.

Additionally, it will be intriguing to see whether Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul will take on the wicketkeeping role. Rahul has performed well in ODIs both as a middle-order batsman and as a keeper. However, Pant was India's primary wicketkeeper before a car accident in December 2022 paused his career.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2024: Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date: August 02, 2024 (Friday)

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dream11 Team For IND vs SL 1st ODI

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Weather Report

Heavy rain is forecasted for Colombo today, potentially affecting the game. AccuWeather reports significant cloud cover and a 78% chance of rain, so it’s important to keep a close watch on the weather.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga