Where are Suryakumar and Ishan? Angry fans question BCCI as Rohit picks Rahul and Shubman for 1st ODI - Check

Ishan Kishan scored double century against Bangladesh while Surykumar Yadav smashed century in last T20I against Sri Lanka.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Even after scoring a century in the last T20I match against Sri Lanka Suryakumar Yadav has been dropped from the first ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday. With Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan who scored a double century against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of that series playing in place of captain Rohit sharma has been dropped from the playing XI. SKY has been replaced by KL Rahul while Ishan has been replaced by Shubman Gill. Indian cricket fans were really unhappy with the team selection and went all guns blazing against BCCI on Twitter.

Also Read: Is Suryakumar Yadav better than Ab De Villiers? Here's what stats say - In Pics

