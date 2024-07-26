IND vs SL 1st T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 7 PM IST, July 27

Team India are ready to begin their new-era of T20I under new coach Gautam Gambhir and new captain Suryakumar Yadav. After the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals, India have big shoes to fill and the management has decided to give Shubman Gill the duty of vice-captain.

India are likely to give space to three spinners in the playing eleven - Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi. Sri Lanka have a strong batting lineup with quality bowlers like Hasaranga and Pathirana ready to attack as well.

In a series featuring numerous fresh faces in leadership roles, both the Men in Blue and the hosts are preparing for a transition. Suryakumar Yadav is set for his debut series as the full-time T20I captain, with Gautam Gambhir stepping in as head coach. On the other side, Asalanka replaces Wanindu Hasaranga as captain, while Sanath Jayasuriya takes on the role of interim head coach. (IND vs SL: 'He Knows What He Wants...,' Shubman Gill On New India Coach Gautam Gambhir)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, hubman Gill (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Riyan Parag, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj/Khaleel Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Matheesha Pathirana.

IND vs SL Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube.