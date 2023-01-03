India opening batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Shivam Mavi are set to make their international debut in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya-led Team India are set to bat first in the first game after losing the toss. Mavi became the 100th player to play for Team India in the shortest format of the game while Gill became the 101st. As the news of Gill's debut broke, Sara Ali Khan, Shubman's rumoured girlfriend started trending on Twitter.

Playing XI for IND vs SL 1st T20I

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Both team captains at toss

Hardik: Excited. Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we'll give them the confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep was not available.

Shanaka: Going to bowl first. Dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed.