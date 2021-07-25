हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar shine as India win by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

Chasing the target of 165 runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 126 in 18.3 overs.

File image (Source: Twitter)

India put up a commanding display to defeat Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first T20 International here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. While India made 164/5 which looked within Sri Lanka's range, the bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/22) and Deepak Chahar (2/24) ensured it was too much for the host.

Though the Sri Lankans had got off to a flying start, losing wickets only intermittently, and were in the game at 107/4 after 15 overs, Chahar's wicket of Charith Asalanka (44 off 26 balls) started the slide for the home side who kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the pressure of a rising required run rate kept mounting.

From 111/4 -- with 54 to get in 27 balls -- the Dasun Shanaka's side was all out for 126 in 18.3 overs.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (1/19) bowled well to build the pressure on the Sri Lankans. Debutant leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/28) took a wicket towards the end.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav's 50 (off 34 balls) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan's 46 (off 36 balls) helped India score 164/5 in 20 overs.

The two batsmen's knocks kept India steady in the face of some disciplined Sri Lankan bowling that was powered by impressive spells from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) and pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera (2/24).

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored unbeaten 20 off 14 deliveries with a four and a six.

Brief scores

India 164/5 in 20 overs (S Yadav 50, S Dhawan 46, D Chameera 2/24, W Hasaranga 2/28) beat Sri Lanka 126 all out in 18.3 overs (C Asalanka 44, A Fernando 26, B Kumar 4/22, D Chahar 2/24) by 38 runs.

