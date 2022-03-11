IND vs SL 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live in India

Team India will look to win the Test series vs Sri Lanka when they taken them on in the second and final Test in Bengaluru from Saturday (March 12).

Not to forget, this is a day-night Test and the first against Sri Lanka and also at the venue.

Rohit Sharma and Co are expected to field the same XI while Sri Lanka, who were looking to play Dushmantha Chameera, won't be able to play him as he has been asked by the Sri Lankan board to not play Tests till the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne will be hoping his side pulls off a remarkable win in the last Test to make it 1-1 and they are able to finish the tough tour on a high.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test:

When and what time will the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be played on March 12 (Saturday) at 02:00 PM IST.

Where will the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which channel will telecast the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The second Test match between India vs Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya