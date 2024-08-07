IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka Thrashes India By 110 Runs To Win ODI Series 2-0 For First Time In 27 Years

IND vs SL: In a disappointing end to their three-match series against Sri Lanka, India fell short once again, losing the 3rd ODI by 110 runs. Sri Lanka, having posted a total of 248/7, successfully defended their score as India collapsed for just 138 runs in Colombo. Dunith Wellalage was the standout performer for Sri Lanka, delivering a match-winning five-wicket haul. His impressive bowling performance included the crucial wicket of Kuldeep Yadav, sealing India’s fate. Wellalage's ability to dismantle India's batting lineup was a key factor in Sri Lanka’s dominant display.

India's batting woes were evident throughout the series, with only Rohit Sharma providing any significant resistance. Despite his efforts, the Indian batting order struggled against Sri Lankan bowlers, failing to chase targets of less than 250 runs in both matches they lost. This series defeat highlights major concerns for the Indian team as they approach the Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka’s victory in the 3rd ODI means they win the series 2-0, showcasing their strength and preparation ahead of upcoming international fixtures. The Indian team, on the other hand, will need to address their batting frailties and enhance their strategies if they are to perform better in future tournaments.

As the series concludes, the Indian team faces intense scrutiny and pressure to regroup and refine their approach before the Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to build on this successful series and maintain their momentum in upcoming contests.