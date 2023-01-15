Watch: Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara get into NASTY collision, stretched off field

Fielding at Deep square leg and deep mid-wicket Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collided in India vs Sri Lanka third ODI of the three-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Both the players were stretched off the ground. Virat Kohli pulled the ball between Vandersay and Ashen Bandara, who are both attempting to stop it, one of them uses the type of sliding challenge one typically sees in football to take out the other player. As soon as both men are down, the ball slides away to the boundary.

In a moment, the Sri Lankan physiotherapist came on the field, and the stretcher appears. Vandersay is in trouble right away since Bandara's knee slams into his stomach. Umpires also came close to observe everything, there were worried looks in the crowd, as well as in the camps for India and Sri Lanka.

However, it's was encouraging to see the medical professionals of the Indian camp rushing to aid the field players. Additionally, the volunteers arrived there quickly. Vandersay was moaning in agony and awaiting transfer while Bandara was being carried away on a stretcher.