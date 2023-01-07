topStoriesenglish
IND VS SL 3RD T20 PREDICTED PLAYING XI

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Predicted Playing XI: Hardik Pandya likely to drop Shubman Gill, THIS batsman to make comeback - Check

Team India will look to bounce back after losing the second T20I.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 08:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

India opening batsman Shubman Gill made his T20I debut in the first game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, however, the Gujrat Titans batsman failed to live up to the expectations as he could only score seven in the first match and five in the second game. With Sanju Samson ruled out of the series, Shubman Gill's only competition is Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK batter is still waiting in the queue for his chance.

LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Shubman Gill set to be dropped? This batter can make comeback

In the bowling department, Harshal Patel was left out once Arshdeep Singh was fit enough to play in the second game. Shivam Mavi has shown promise but just in case captain Hardik Pandya wants to hand Mukesh Kumar his debut cap, he can ask Mavi to sit out.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Predicted Playing XI

India

Ishan Kishan (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Full Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Sadeera Samarawickrama

