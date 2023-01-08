Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday revealed his success mantra in the shortest format of the game, saying that it's important to put pressure on yourself during the practice session, which makes the situation a bit easier during the game time. This came after scoring the match-winning and series-winning century in the third T20I. A convincing 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here, helped India to an impressive 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka. Suryakumar's blistering unbeaten century (112 not out off 51 balls) and a collectively dominant bowling performance were key factors. The right-hander treated each bowler with contempt, giving the opposing team the impression that he doesn't belong on the same planet. According to the famous cricketer, it's not simple and a lot of hard work goes into getting ready for a game.

"It's really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it's about doing quality practice sessions. You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly," said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.

The stylish batter also spoke about his shot selections during a game. "Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer," he said.

Asked about the head coach Rahul Dravid's advice for him, Suryakumar said," He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy and tells me to express myself.

Skipper Hardik Pandya also praised Surya, saying that the batter has been surprising everyone with his every innings.

"I think he (SKY) has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I'd be disheartened on seeing his batting," said Pandya.

"You don't need to tell him anything, he knows what to do. If there is any situation where he is unsure, we have our chats but more often than not, he knows what to do," he added.