IND Vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Sri Lanka In Pallekele Stadium, 7PM IST, Balagolla

In the previous game, rain spoiled the second T20I making the game shorter when India came out to chase against Sri Lanka. Team India are up and running under new coach and new captain eyeing a whitewash of the hosts. For Sri Lanka, they are also under new coach and new captain in this series but so far it has been disappointing for them playing at home against a quality Indian side. India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his meteoric rise in international cricket, becoming the first-ever player to touch the 1,000-run mark in international cricket in this calendar year.

Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

My Dream11 team for SL vs IND 3rd T20I

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), (vc), Rinku Singh, Kusal Perera

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Ravi Bishnoi, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill/Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant/Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal/Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Ramesh Mendis/Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando. (Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav's Intense Post-Match Chat After Team India' Series Win Against Sri Lanka Goes Viral - Watch)

Jaiswal accomplished this milestone during his side's second T20I match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. During a run-chase of a target of 78 runs in a rain-affected game, Jaiswal smacked a quickfire 30 in just 15 balls, with three fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 200.00.

In just 13 matches this year, Jaiswal has scored 1,023 runs at an average of 63.93 and a strike rate of 94.54, with two centuries and five fifties. His best score is 214*. Notably, these have all come from his appearances in Tests and T20Is as he is yet to make his ODI debut.

At numbers two and three, his distant rivals are Kusal Mendis (888 runs in 26 matches, with six fifties) and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan (844 runs in 25 matches, with a century and eight fifties). (RCB To Release Glenn Maxwell Ahead Of IPL Mega Auction 2025? Australian All-Rounder Unfollows Virat Kohli's Franchise On Instagram)

In six Tests this year, Jaiswal has scored 740 runs at an average of 74.00 after 11 innings. This includes two double tons and three fifties. His best score is 214*. In seven T20Is, he has scored 283 runs at an average of 47.16, with two half-centuries and a strike rate of 175.77. His best score is 77*.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka was put to batting first by India. Fine knocks from Kusal Perera (53 in 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Pathum Nissanka (32 in 24 balls, with five fours) and their 64-run partnership helped SL get off to a fine start. After another 50-run stand between Perera and Kamindu Mendis (26 in 23 balls, with four boundaries), Team India started to dominate and restricted SL to 161/9 in their 20 overs from a fine position of 130/2. Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh got two wickets.

In the run-chase of 78 in eight overs under new playing conditions decided after rain, Jaiswal (30), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (26 in 12 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Hardik Pandya (22* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) guided India to a three-wicket win with nine balls left. India is 2-0 up in the series and Bishnoi got the 'Player of the Match' award. (With ANI Inputs)