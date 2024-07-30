'Rajat Patidar Any Day Better Than Sanju Samson,' Fans React After Back To Back Ducks Of RR Captain Against Sri Lanka

After a brief delay due to a wet outfield, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to field against India in the final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday.

India have already clinched the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with their dominant triumphs in the first two games. Sri Lanka would look to gain some winning momentum before they head into the ODI series which will begin on August 2.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said they are are going to bowl first. "Looks like a dry pitch. There was a batting collapse...when the ball gets older its a bit harder to bat. We have planned a little bit differently. One change, Wickramasinghe comes in for Shanaka."

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed four changes in the side. (IND vs SL Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online)

Sanju Samson has been the hot topic for quite a while for his place in the Indian cricket team. Back-to-back ducks in the series against Sri Lanka made fans question his place in the playing eleven of the Men in Blue.

Checkout the reactions here...

Back To Back Ducks By Sanju Samson #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/benObvbY2q Ankit (@revengeseeker07) July 30, 2024

Like if you think,Kl Rahul also deserves one last chance to prove himself in t20i. His worst is still better than Sanju Samson & Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/NEeaRwrAhh Lordgod (@LordGod188) July 30, 2024

Sanju Samson - "The haters said I couldn’t do it. And they were correct. Honestly great call from the haters" pic.twitter.com/nsSvfsadhy Sans (@tweetnishtweet) July 30, 2024

India in Trouble with Jaiswal Sanju and Rinku Singh getting out

Gautam Gambhir watching Sanju Samson scoring back to back 0 pic.twitter.com/FCUeAgYzkt ICT Fan (@Delphy06) July 30, 2024

Well done Sanju Samson



Enjoyed your every moment in international cricket pic.twitter.com/MwfB8zGmrH Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) July 30, 2024

Fans even suggested picking KL Rahul and Rajat Patidar ahead of Samson or Pant in the T20I format for Team India on social media.

"Would've liked to chase as well with the weather around. Becomes difficult for the bowling team to control the ball later. We have four guys resting - Hardik, Axar, Rishabh and Arshdeep. We spoke about the brand of cricket we want to play and it's about topping it up every game and being the best version of ourselves," said SKY after toss.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi,Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed. (With ANI Inputs)