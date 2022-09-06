NewsCricket
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss against India and elected to field first.  India heads into the match after loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash.

India captain Rohit Sharma took the shocking decision of dropping leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in a do-or-die match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. R Ashwin replaced Ravi in the playing XI. The decision was a shocker as Bishnoi was the top performer in the last game against Pakistan where he took the wicket of PAK captain Babar Azam and bowled economical spells. During the toss, Rohit said that this is a tactical move as there are many left-hand batters in the Sri Lankan squad. 

As soon as the decison of dropping Ravi Bishnoi was declared Twitter flooded with memes trolling India captain - Check posts

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss against India and elected to field first. India heads into the match after loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be aiming to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets.
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said at the toss that they have opted to bowl first seeing the record on the pitch.

"We will bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been chased down here. The approach has been outstanding by our batters and we hope to continue the same. The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver," he said.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss that there is one change in the team. "The pitch does not change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don't lose too many games. We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well. The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI)- Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI)- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

