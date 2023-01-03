IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SL 1st T20I match in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7PM IST, January 3

Hardik Pandya will be expected to begin his full-time T20 captaincy tenure on a bold note as the Indian T20 team prepares to start its life beyond Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the three-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). The followers of Indian cricket got more than glimpse of Hardik's vision for the team when led the team to victory in the rain-hit T20 series in New Zealand.

In an ODI World Cup year, the shortest format is not priority for the Indian team but the series will allow Hardik to start planning for the future, specifically the 2024 T20 World Cup. India’s famed top three – Rohit, Kohli and Rahul – are not part of the squad and irrespective of their T20 future, the team must prepare for life without them.

The problem with the current Indian T20 team in recent past, has been distinct lack of intent and ability to play fearless cricket. The idea of self preservation at the cost of impactful performance was hurting the team for a long time and perhaps the poor show in the T20 World Cup became the last straw.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: January 3, 7pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, D Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara