IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SL 2nd ODI match in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 130PM IST, January 12

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12). Rohit Sharma’s side are leading the series 1-0 and will look to wrap up the series with their second win on the trot.

After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka, India batter Shubman Gill said that it felt good to receive backing from skipper Rohit Sharma and revealed that head coach Rahul Dravid told him to just ‘play his natural game’ in One Day Internationals. Heroics by star batter Virat Kohli and Umran Malik outpowered a fighting century by skipper Dasun Shanaka as India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI of three-match series at Guwahati on Tuesday.

Ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma had announced that he would play Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan, who had gotten a double hundred in the previous game. The India skipper said that he wanted to give Gill ‘a fair run’ in the ODIs, the format which witnessed the best of the India opener in 2022.

“It feels good when the team captain backs you. This was the conversation in the practice as well, that I will be playing. Rahul bhai (Dravid) also told me to just play my natural game... whatever I have been doing in the one-dayers, continue doing that,” Shubman Gill said in the post-match press conference.

“I was definitely disappointed when I got out on 70 because I had done all the hard work to get going and get a big one for the team,” the opener said.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Details

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: January 12, 130pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Dasun Shanaka, Pathun Nissanka

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-captain: Mohammed Siraj

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha