IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SL 2nd T20I match in MCA Stadium, Pune, 7PM IST, January 5

Shubman Gill will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay as a buoyant India team aims to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in its bid to clinch the series in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday (January 5). India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending a below-par score and skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward.

While T20Is aren't of highest priority in an ODI World Cup year, Gill will not like to repeat the mistakes of his predecessors while aiming to cement his place in the T20I side after making a reputation for himself in the longer versions. Gill’s career strike-rate after playing 96 T20 games (mostly IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) is a modest 128.74 and, even on debut, he looked like a shaky starter.

While Gill has opened a lot for KKR and even was an integral part at the top of the order for Gujarat Titans, his game is primarily based on consolidation and then going for the kill. However, this is the identical approach that had cost KL Rahul a place in the T20 squad. While skipper Pandya, like every other Indian captain in the recent past has promised a fearless approach at the top, he would need each of his player to walk the talk.

The Indian T20 cupboard is brimming with talent with players likes Ruturaj and Rahul Tripathi cooling their heels in the dugout.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: January 5, 7pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha