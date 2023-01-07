IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SL 3rd T20I match in SCA stadium, Rajkot , 7PM IST, January 7
On Saturday, January 7, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will play the third Twenty20 International of the current series. India scored a total of 162 runs in the opening game, narrowly winning by two runs. The bowling unit's inexperience nearly cost them the match. In the second T20I, the bowlers were put to the test, and they failed miserably. The Sri Lankan middle order was ineffective in the first game, while the batting lineup performed well in the last contest. A staggering 206 runs were scored by the hitters in 20 overs. Despite taking three wickets for the side, Umaran Malik conceded 48 runs. Sri Lanka was able to outperform the Indian squad because they were able to address the majority of the problems they had in the first game. Since February 2016, they haven't defeated India in a 20-over match.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Details
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Date & Time: January 7, 7 pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
IND vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya, Chamika Karunaratne
Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel, Maheesh Theekshana
Captain: Ishan Kishan
Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match Predicted 11
India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh/Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Full Squads:
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Sadeera Samarawickrama
