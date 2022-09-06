India’s next Super Four phase clash against Sri Lanka at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 will be extremely crucial for Men-in-Blue for their chances of qualifying for the final of the tournament that they have won seven times and are currently defending, while Sri Lanka will be looking forward to solidifying their chances of further progress in the tournament. India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their second Super Four stage clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (September 6).

India heads into this match with a heavy wound of loss to arch-rival Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. It will be in the mind of Men in Blue to keep their campaign going so that they are not only able to lift the trophy for the eighth time, but also avenge this loss to Pakistan, given that the Men in Green qualify for the final as well.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will be aiming to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets. This team has produced some surprising results over the last few months and a win against a world-class Indian team will be on their bucket list as a team.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date & Time: September 6 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, D Madhushanka

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: KL Rahul

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, B Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, C Asalanka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Madushanka, AM Fernando