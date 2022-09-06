NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai, 730 PM IST, September 6

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, India Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai, 730 PM IST, September 6

India’s next Super Four phase clash against Sri Lanka at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 will be extremely crucial for Men-in-Blue for their chances of qualifying for the final of the tournament that they have won seven times and are currently defending, while Sri Lanka will be looking forward to solidifying their chances of further progress in the tournament. India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their second Super Four stage clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (September 6).

India heads into this match with a heavy wound of loss to arch-rival Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. It will be in the mind of Men in Blue to keep their campaign going so that they are not only able to lift the trophy for the eighth time, but also avenge this loss to Pakistan, given that the Men in Green qualify for the final as well.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will be aiming to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets. This team has produced some surprising results over the last few months and a win against a world-class Indian team will be on their bucket list as a team.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date & Time: September 6 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, D Madhushanka

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: KL Rahul

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, B Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, C Asalanka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Madushanka, AM Fernando

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022India vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLIND vs SL Dream11Dream11Rohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliKusal Mendis

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints