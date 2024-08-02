IND vs SL: In a dramatic turn of events during the first ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan batsman Janith Liyanage, who has been in exceptional form, found himself at the center of controversy. During his innings, Liyanage was given not out by the on-field umpire after an appeal from the Indian team. Demonstrating sportsmanship, Liyanage walked off the field despite the decision. However, it was later revealed that he was actually not out.

The incident unfolded in the 34th over of Sri Lanka's innings when Liyanage was involved in a contentious decision. Axar Patel and team India appealed for a catch at slips, but Umpire Joel Wilson was not convinced initially. He raised his finger only when Liyanage started to walk. In a surprising display of honesty and sportsmanship, Liyanage decided to walk off the field, only to later find out that he was indeed not out.

Janith Liyanage was given not out, but he himself walked off.



- Turns out he was Not Out, the whole Sri Lankan dressing room in shock. pic.twitter.com/aa93OGJHOx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 2, 2024

This twist left the entire Sri Lankan dressing room in disbelief, as they were shocked by the turn of events. Liyanage's premature exit not only disrupted the flow of the game but also impacted Sri Lanka's strategy for the rest of the match.

The incident has sparked a mix of admiration and frustration among fans and analysts alike. While Liyanage's integrity was praised, the Sri Lankan team had to adjust quickly to the unexpected situation, which added to the already high tension of the match.

As the game continued, Sri Lanka faced the challenge of regrouping after the controversial decision. The Indian team capitalized on the situation, adding more intensity to an already thrilling ODI encounter.

This episode underscores the fine line between sportsmanship and competitive spirit, highlighting how one moment can significantly alter the dynamics of a cricket match.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to international cricket for the first time since their T20 World Cup victory in 2024 as India faces Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday. Both Rohit and Kohli had retired from T20Is, which is why they missed the first three matches of this tour. India won all three of those matches, defeating Sri Lanka decisively in the first two games and then clinching the third in a dramatic Super Over.

This is the first time that Rohit and Kohli work with the new head coach, Gautam Gambhir. It will be interesting to see how Gambhir collaborates with Rohit, as he has supported the idea of both players possibly competing in the 2027 World Cup if they remain in good shape. Gambhir and the senior duo have a history together from Gambhir’s later years as a player.