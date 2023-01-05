'New pace sensation of India,' Fans can't keep calm as Umran Malik takes 3 wickets against Sri Lanka
IND vs SL: Checkout the fan reactions below after Umran Malik took 3 wickets in the second T20I against Sri Lanka
IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Team India pacer Umran Malik got his best international career figures as he picked up 3 wickets giving away 48 runs. During his pacey spell, the right-arm fast bowler knocked over Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga's stumps. Fans on social media could not keep calm after the young pace sensation displayed a fiery performance. He got smacked for 48 runs but his bowling showed a lot of promise for a bowler who's just 24 years of age. Compared to the other India bowlers, Umran displayed a good performance.
Checkout the fan reactions here....
Remember the Name #UmranMalik
The New Pace Sensation of India. He has the potential to become the Best Bowler in the World #INDvSL #SLvINDpic.twitter.com/Oy2gQ7MuSh — Nikhil Tiwari (@Nikhil_tiwari7) January 5, 2023
Brilliant stuff from Umran Malik - two wickets in two balls. What a ball to Wanindu Hasaranga! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2023
Umran Malik bowled 151.4 Kmph in his 4th over. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/PpiNx4Y0RO — Its:)Arif (@MazakMastiMemes) January 5, 2023
Umran Malik just beat him for pace. What a delight from an India fast bowler. pic.twitter.com/t4zHJ10YEP— Sujan Dutta (@reportersujan) January 5, 2023
Look at that Bail; Courtesy: Umran Malik pic.twitter.com/Ca4x7ZMl3N — mon (@4sacinom) January 5, 2023
Umran Malik is on fire in Pune today.
What a bowler #UmranMalik #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/S1DRIjgbJv — Vineet Sharma (@vineetsharma94) January 5, 2023
You knew Umran Malik was special when the legend Steyn went gaga over him.
"I am living through him. I'm wishing I could be him" - Steyn on Umran Malik during the IPL.
Top game for him despite the expensive last over.#umranmalik #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/FBiBsWx7Ro — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 5, 2023
Umran Malik is loading, the express. pic.twitter.com/jFsnSLqxVA— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2023
Umran Malik Fireeeeyy #UmranMalik #INDvsSL #AUSvSA #Varisu pic.twitter.com/z9EY5pp2SU — Rehan Khan (@TrendsArjun) January 5, 2023
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka showed no mercy to the Indian bowling attack as he guided his side to a total of 206 after 20 overs. Along with Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis showed grit and determination with the bat to help Sri Lanka fight back against India to post 206/6 in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls while Asalanka and Mendis played gritty knocks of 37 and 52 respectively. (With ANI inputs)
