'New pace sensation of India,' Fans can't keep calm as Umran Malik takes 3 wickets against Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Checkout the fan reactions below after Umran Malik took 3 wickets in the second T20I against Sri Lanka

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Team India pacer Umran Malik got his best international career figures as he picked up 3 wickets giving away 48 runs. During his pacey spell, the right-arm fast bowler knocked over Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga's stumps. Fans on social media could not keep calm after the young pace sensation displayed a fiery performance. He got smacked for 48 runs but his bowling showed a lot of promise for a bowler who's just 24 years of age. Compared to the other India bowlers, Umran displayed a good performance.

Checkout the fan reactions here....

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka showed no mercy to the Indian bowling attack as he guided his side to a total of 206 after 20 overs. Along with Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis showed grit and determination with the bat to help Sri Lanka fight back against India to post 206/6 in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls while Asalanka and Mendis played gritty knocks of 37 and 52 respectively. (With ANI inputs)

