Cricket

IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant entered history books when he smashed a fifty in the second innings of the second Test versus Sri Lanka being played in Bengaluru. 

IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket
(Source: Twitter)

Pant took just 28 deliveries to reach his fifty, which is the fastest by an Indian in Test cricket. He overcame the record held by former Indian captain Kapil Dev for 40 years. 

In 1982, Kapil had smashed a fifty versus Pakistan in Karachi in just 30 balls. Pant has done the same in 28 balls. 

Third on the list is Shardul Thakur, who slammed a fifty in just 31 balls vs England at The Oval in 2021. He is followed by Virender Sehwag who also hit a fifty versus England in 2008 at Chennai. 

Fastest recorded 50s in India in Tests (balls faced)

 - 26 Shahid Afridi vs Ind Bengaluru 2005
 - 28 Ian Botham vs Ind 1981
-  28 Rishabh Pant vs SL Bengaluru 2022 *
 - 31 A Ranatunga vs Ind 1986
 

