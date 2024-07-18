The ninth edition of the Women's Asia Cup is ready to begin from Friday (July 19). The Indian cricket team has reached Sri Lanka as they look to defend their title against the best of Asian teams. The tournament will be played in the T20 format and India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener of the campaign. A total of 15 matches will be played between India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh alongside Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand and UAE to find the champion of Asia Cup 2024.

Seven-time champions India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE. Sri Lanka, the runners-up in the Women's Asia Cup 2022, will host the tournament. The competition opens with Nepal facing the UAE, and India will play against Pakistan on the same day in Dambulla. The top two teams from Groups A and B will advance to the semi-finals on July 26, with the final scheduled for July 28. (ICC Loses Rs 167 Crore After Hosting T20 World Cup 2024 In USA: Report)

Here are all the details you need to know about Asia Cup 2024...

Where can watch the Asia Cup 2024 on TV in India?

The Asia Cup 2024 can be live telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you livestream the Asia Cup 2024 in India?

The Asia Cup 2024 can be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Full list of fixtures for Women's Asia Cup 2024

July 19, Friday - UAE vs Nepal - 2:00 PM

July 19, Friday - India vs Pakistan - 7:00 PM

July 20, Saturday - Malaysia vs Thailand - 2:00 PM

July 20, Saturday - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 7:00 PM

July 21, Sunday - India vs UAE - 2:00 PM

July 21, Sunday - Pakistan vs Nepal - 7:00 PM

July 22, Monday - Sri Lanka vs Malaysia - 2:00 PM

July 22, Monday - Bangladesh vs Thailand - 7:00 PM

July 23, Tuesday - Pakistan vs UAE - 2:00 PM

July 23, Tuesday - India vs Nepal - 7:00 PM

July 24, Wednesday - Bangladesh vs Malaysia - 2:00 PM

July 24, Wednesday - Sri Lanka vs Thailand - 7:00 PM

July 26, Friday - Semi-final 1 - 2:00 PM

July 26, Friday - Semi-final 2 - 7:00 PM

July 28, Sunday - Final - 7:00 PM

India's fixture in group stage

July 19- India vs Pakistan (7 PM IST)

July 21: India vs UAE (2 PM IST)

July 23: India vs Nepal (7 PM IST)

Groups for Women's Asia Cup 2024

Group 1- India, Nepal, Pakistan, UAE.

Group 2- Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand.