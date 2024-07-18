India batter Sanju Samson on Wednesday reacted with excitment as his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara revealed that he is using two of Men in Blue star's bats while playing village cricket.

Sanju posted a video by the Rajasthan Royals on his Instagram story, where Sangakkara said that he was using Samson's bats to play some village cricket in the UK. The former Sri Lankan great also asked RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for some cricket kits. (Women's Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule, Livestreaming Details, India's Matches, Dates, Venues And All You Need To Know)

Sangakkara had said in the video, "In my village cricket, I have two of Sanju's bats. He was very kind to give me two of his bats because I have no memorabilia, no bats lying around the house, nothing. So I had to start from scratch. Yuzi, if you're watching this, remember that you had promised me some kits as well so remember. I am waiting for that as well."

Samson's happiness was evident in his words, as in his story, he wrote, "Kumar Sangakkara using my bats!! HAHAHA...ITS A DREAM!!".

In the recent IPL season, Sanju-Sangakkara led RR to the playoffs, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier Two. Samson was one of the standouts for Rajasthan, scoring 531 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.27, with a strike rate of 153.46, with five half-centuries. His best score was 86. He was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament this year.

This performance earned him a call-up in the T20 World Cup squad for India, where he was the part of the winning squad which beat South Africa in the finals. Though he did not get a single match to play, he now has a world cup medal to his name.

Samson was also a part of India's team for the Zimbabwe tour this month, where they played five T20Is and won the series by 4-1. Samson played three games in the series, scoring 12* and 58 in two innings.