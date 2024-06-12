IND vs USA 25th Mach T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India vs USA, 25th Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The upcoming cricket match between India and the USA in New York marks a significant event, reflecting cricket’s growing influence in the USA. This growth is driven by India’s investment, with IPL teams owning stakes in US franchises and cricket's inclusion in the 2028 LA Olympics being influenced by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s popularity. The USA’s diverse diaspora has created vibrant atmospheres at pop-up stadiums, comparable to established cricket venues. Notably, Dallas witnessed overwhelming support for the Nepal team, and the India-Pakistan match drew large crowds, indicating cricket’s rising popularity.

The USA team, buoyed by their recent performances, enters the match undefeated with two wins. Their notable victory over Pakistan showcases their potential to create upsets. Aaron Jones exemplified skill and flair by hitting sixes at will and leading the USA to key victories, contributing to the tournament's excitement. However, India, with a strong form and consistent performance, remains the favorite to win.

Key players to watch include India’s Shivam Dube, who needs to improve his recent form, and USA’s Corey Anderson, known for his explosive batting. The match will be played on a settled New York pitch, which promises consistent bounce, likely leading to a low-scoring game.

This historic first match between India and the USA highlights cricket’s expanding footprint in the USA. Both teams are expected to field unchanged XIs, with India likely advancing to the Super Eights, while the USA aims to continue their dream run.



Also Read: Meet WAGS Of Australian Cricketers Who Will Be Cheering For Them In T20 World Cup 2024 - In Pics

Here are all the live-streaming details of the IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024 -



When is the IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024 ?- Date

The IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Wednesday, June 12.



When will the IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 8 pm IST.



Where is the IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The IND vs USA 25th in T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.



Where to watch the live broadcast of the IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports.



How to watch the live-streaming of the IND vs USA 25th match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The IND vs USA 25th in T20 World Cup 2024 can be live-streamed on Hotstar.



IND vs USA 25th T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk