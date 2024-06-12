IND vs USA 25th Match Group A T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates

The upcoming T20 cricket match between India and the USA in New York is set against a backdrop of growing cricket popularity in the United States. The New York Times and celebrities like Drake have highlighted the sport’s rising profile, spurred by India’s involvement, including stakes in three of the six franchises in the USA's premier T20 league. The LA Olympics' inclusion of cricket for 2028, influenced partly by Virat Kohli's popularity, and the BCCI secretary’s visit to NFL offices, underscore this trend.

The USA's cricket scene, bolstered by a diverse diaspora, has seen impressive support, with large crowds at events like the Bangladesh-South Africa match. Tight finishes and upsets have generated excitement, with the USA team’s strong performance, including a win over Pakistan, adding to the buzz. They remain undefeated, with a dream of progressing into the Super Eights still alive.

India, coming off a series of victories, remains confident despite player Shivam Dube’s recent form struggles. They view his spin-hitting abilities as crucial for upcoming matches in the West Indies. On the USA side, Corey Anderson, once a cricketing sensation, brings experience despite a five-year hiatus from international cricket.

Both teams are expected to field unchanged line-ups. The match will be played on a settled New York pitch, unlikely to be weather-affected, though potentially low-scoring. This encounter marks the first cricket match between India and the USA, adding a historic element to an already anticipated game. Key players include Aaron Jones, the tournament’s second-highest scorer, and India’s Jasprit Bumrah, with an impressive economy rate and wicket tally.

Match Details

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024

United States vs India, 25th Match, Group A

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

IND vs USA 25th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: R Pant (vc)

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli

All-rounders: H Pandya, C Anderson

Bowlers: J Bumrah (c), S Netravalkar, A Singh, M Siraj, J Singh, A Khan

IND vs USA 25th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Predicted 11

IND

Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

USA

Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

IND vs USA 25th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk