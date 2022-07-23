Team India on Friday equalled Sri Lanka's world record for having most captains in a calendar year. After taking the field in the first ODI against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan became the seventh captain to lead India in international cricket in 2022. Sri Lanka used seven captains in 2017.

Notably, no team has had more than seven captains in a calendar year.

It is worth mentioning that players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the series as they might resume their game for Asia Cup. In their absence, Dhawan has been handed the responsibility to lead India for the ongoing three-match ODI series in West Indies.

Most captains in a calender year:

7 captains: India in 2022

7 captains: Sri Lanka, 2017

6 captains: Zimbabwe, 2001

6 captains: England, 2011

6 captains: Australia, 2021

Interestingly, this is also the first team in Indian cricket history that 7 different captains have led the national team across the year. Previously, 5 different players (Vinoo Mankad, Hemu Adhikari, Datta Gaekwad, Pankaj Roy and Gulabrai Ramchan) had led Team India in 1959.

Following are the players who led Team India so far in 2022:

Virat Kohli for South Africa Tests KL Rahul for South Africa ODIs Rohit Sharma for South Africa and West Indies Series Rishabh Pant for South Africa T20Is Hardik Pandya for Ireland T20Is Jasprit Bumrah for England rescheduled the 5th Test Shikhar Dhawan for West Indies ODIs

Talking about the match, Dhawan made a well-crafted 97 while Shubmam Gill made a classy 64 in his ODI comeback before India held their nerves to pull off a three-run win over the West Indies in the series opener here. Openers Dhawan (97 off 99 balls) and Gill (64 off 53) shared a 119-run stand before the West Indies fought back to restrict India to 308 for seven.

For his captain's knock of 9⃣7⃣, @SDhawan25 bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia seal a thrilling win over West Indies in the first ODI. #WIvIND



Scorecard https://t.co/tE4PtTx1bd pic.twitter.com/YsM95hV4gD — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022

The West Indies needed 15 off the final over for a record chase at Queens Park Oval but Mohammed Siraj was able to stop a rampaging Romario Shepherd (38 not out off 25).

At the top of the order, Kyle Mayers (75 off 68) and Shamarh Brooks (46 off 61) raised West Indies' hopes with a 117-run stand for the second wicket before Brandon King (54 off 66) took the game deep. In the end, the West Indies fell short and ended at 305 for six.

India and West Indies will square off in the second ODI on Sunday (July 24).