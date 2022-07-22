Fifty overs cricket in the year of the T20 World Cup does not really make any sense but the teams are using it as an opportunity to build their T20 team. India rested key bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and M Shami in this series which means that the most experienced pacer in the squad is M Siraj who has just played five ODI matches. Indian team mangement is not really thinking about winning the ODI series but they are taking this series as a platform to give more chances to players like Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Arshdeep is way ahead in the race to get picked as the fifth pace bowling option in the T20 World Cup squad as he possesses the ability to bowl yorkers at will and is a complete T20 bowler compared to Krishna. On the other hand, Shubhman Gill is likely to open the batting for Team India along with captain Shikhar Dhawan. Gill has not played much ODI cricket since his debut series however India will want him to get in the grove ahead of the 2023 50-overs World Cup.

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

India: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Full Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Cart

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh