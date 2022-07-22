India captain and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan missed out on well deserved century while his partner Shubhman Gill and India's number three Shreya Iyer scored the fifties to help India post 308/7 in the first innings of the first match of the three-match ODI series at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. At one point, India were 119/1 and looked all set for a big total. However, West Indies bounced back to take wickets at regular intervals. _



Captain @SDhawan25 falls three short of his century as he departs after scoring a fine 97.



Live - https://t.co/tE4PtTfY9d #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Z47MkSZIPb — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022

At one point, it seemed that India would easily go past the 350-mark. But an admirable fightback from the West Indies bowling attack in the second half, with left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and pacer Alzarri Joseph taking two wickets each, apart from the pitch slowing down later on meant the hosts' were able to India restrict to 308.

FIFTY for @ShreyasIyer15 __



Shreyas Iyer gets to a well made half-century. This is his 10th 50 in ODIs.



Live - https://t.co/tE4PtTfY9d #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/bPKKe99zwa — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022



Pushed into batting first, India's start was bright, as Dhawan crashed two boundaries off speedster Alzarri Joseph in the opening over -- a nice square drive was followed by a smart ramp over the third man. Gill, preferred ahead of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad as India's second opener, capitalised on the pace of Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales, with a forward punch on the rise through backward point being the standout.



Brief scores: India 308-7 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 97, Shubman Gill 64, Shreyas Iyer 54; Gudakesh Motie 2-54, Alzarri Joseph 2-61) against West Indies