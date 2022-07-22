India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, who will bat at number three in the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday, has been named vice-captain of the team in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder has been ruled out of the first two ODIs due to a right knee injury, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Jadeja was appointed as the vice-captain to Shikhar Dhawan for the three-match ODI series in the Caribbean.

Earlier, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said that Shreyas Iyer would be a better choice to captain India in future if given enough opportunities.

Styris spoke about Shreyas Iyer's current form and potential ahead of the ODI series against West Indies starting in Port-of-Spain on Friday. He said besides being a key batter, Iyer also is a real possibility to be a captain.

"What I really like about Shreyas Iyer is the leadership qualities that he possesses. I think he's a real possibility to be a captain as well for India. For that reason, I would like to see him in and even give him more and more opportunities to be around this squad," said Styris, speaking exclusively on Sports18's daily sports news show 'Sports Over The Top'.

"I really do like all the qualities about him, but until then, I think you've just got to give him opportunities and if he can't find success then you need to find someone else who can, but he's very talented," he was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India are batting first in the series opener. Shubhman Gill opened the batting with Shikhar Dhawan with Iyer to bat at three and Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Deepak Hooda in the middle order.

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.