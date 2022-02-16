हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs West Indies

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Netizens laud Ravi Bishnoi for dream debut, call him ‘Rashid Khan of India’

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Netizens laud Ravi Bishnoi for dream debut, call him ‘Rashid Khan of India’
Team India spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Ravi Bishnoi, on Wednesday, made a dream debut for Team India as he bagged two wickets and gave away just 17 runs in his quota of four overs in the first T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The young spinner, who has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2022, was on-song as he dismissed Roston Chase and Rovman Powell and that too in a single over.

Bishnoi got his maiden T20I wicket in the 11th over of the innings as he had Chase (4) adjudged leg-before wicket. In the very same over, Bishnoi dismissed Powell (2) and the visitors were reduced to 74/4.

Notably, Bishnoi rose through the ranks after representing India at the U-19 level and then making a name for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before getting his international cap.

Meanwhile, netizens were overjoyed to see Bishnoi shining on his international debut and some even compared him Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan.

Here are some of the reactions:

Interestingly, Bishnoi had earlier missed a difficult catch of Nicholas Pooran. The youngster did pluck the ball out of the air, but his feet had touched the boundary ropes. However, Bishnoi did overcome his nerves and he inflicted double damage to the West Indies through his bowling.

Talking about the match, West Indies posted a competitive 157 for 7 against India after they were put to bat first.

Pooran, who had fetched a staggering 10.75 crore deal in the IPL mega auction, returned to form with a 43-ball 61 to anchor the innings, while another IPL recruit opener Kyle Mayers (31 off 24 balls) gave the team early impetus and skipper Kieron Pollard (24 off 19) provided the late charge.

For India, apart from Bishnoi, Harshal Patel (2/37) also snapped two wickets, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (1/34) and pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) and Deepak Chahar (1/28) took one apiece.

