Team India's stand-in captain for the ODI series against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan loves posting funny videos and photos on social media. As Team India arrive in the Caribbean, Dhawan posted a video where he along with his teammates followed an Instagram trend called 'Hey'. The post went viral on the internet as it featured India's head coach Rahul Dravid.

Shikhar was followed by Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan and in the end Rahul Dravid in the video. This was the first time that cricket fans got to see Dravid having fun after his 'Indira Nagar Ka Gunda' advertisement.

"Hey from Team India," Dhawan wrote as the caption for the video. Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik commented on the video saying, "Only shikar can pull these stunts." Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also complimented Shikhar and Co. by writing," Hahahahahaha ek number."

Team India is set to play three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies. Rahul Dravid's side is enjoying a fine run in white-ball cricket as they claimed 2-1 victories in both T20I and ODI series on English soil.