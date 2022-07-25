Team India all-rounder Axar Patel scored a whirlwind 64 not out off 35 balls to set up his side’s two-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday (July 24). Axar’s fifty helped Shikhar Dhawan’s side wrap up the three-match series 2-0 with the third ODI still remaining.

The Delhi Capitals all-rounder smashed five sixes during his match-winning knock including one in the final over off Kyle Mayers to wrap up the match. The five sixes by Axar during the thrilling 312-chase is now the most by an India batter at No.7 or lower in a successful ODI chase. Current Chennai Super Kings captain and former India skipper MS Dhoni had hit three sixes during India’s chase against Zimbabwe back in 2005. Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan had matched Dhoni’s feat twice in his career – both in 2011 – against South Africa and Ireland.

“I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. I was playing an ODI after close to 5 years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team,” Axar, who was awarded the man of the match, said this at the post-match presentation.

Axar Patel's the hero in Trinidad!



The all-rounder's 64* (35) lifts India to a final-over win over the West Indies, and moves the tourists to an unassailable 2-0 ODI series lead.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fSSZ41BkW8 — ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2022

“When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done because of our IPL experience. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. This is my first ODI (series) after nearly five years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team.”

For the hosts, Shai Hope smashed 115 in his 100th ODI and captain Nicholas Pooran contributed 74 but it was not enough in the end. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson also scored half-centuries for India but the day belonged to Patel, who also claimed a wicket with his left-arm spin.

Shikhar Dhawan, leading a depleted India side in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, said the IPL experience had prepared them for such high-scoring chases. “Our domestic and IPL cricket keep us ready ... As Axar said, he’s done it multiple times in IPL.”

(with Reuters inputs)