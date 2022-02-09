हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: India U19 WC winning team watches match from Narendra Modi Stadium, pic goes viral – see pic

BCCI shared the picture of the U-19 team watching the match from the stadium and captioned it, “Our #U19CWC-winning team in attendance here in Ahmedabad.”

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: India U19 WC winning team watches match from Narendra Modi Stadium, pic goes viral – see pic
File image (Source: Twitter)

Under 19 Team India players, who won the recently concluded World Cup, attended the second ODI of the three-match series between the Men in Blue and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The India U19 defeated England in the summit clash of the World Cup in West Indies on Saturday. The Boys in Blue lifted the trophy for a record fifth time.

Meanwhile, BCCI shared the picture of the U-19 team watching the match from the stadium and captioned it, “Our #U19CWC-winning team in attendance here in Ahmedabad.”

Coming to the second ODI, West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first. India made one change to their lineup as KL Rahul came into the side in place of Ishan Kishan while West Indies made one change as Odean Smith replaced Kieron Pollard.

Pollard is missing the second ODI due to a niggle, stand-in skipper Pooran confirmed. On Sunday, India had gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after defeating West Indies by six wickets in the series opener.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs West IndiesIndia U19 team
Next
Story

Rohit Sharma edges closer to second-placed Virat Kohli in ICC ODI Rankings

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Top 50: Youth trapped in hills rescued in Palakkad, Kerala