Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday. India has now taken a unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Shikhar Dhawan’s side chased down 100 runs in the last 10 overs – the fourth most runs scored to win an ODI.

Struggling at 79/3, a 99-run stand between Iyer (63) and Samson (54) provided stability to their innings. In the end contributions from Deepak Hooda (33) and Axar Patel (64 not out) proved to be extremely vital in taking the visitors to a win. West Indies lost control of the match despite sending back the top order in the early stages of the match and despite posting a huge total on the board themselves.

Most runs scored in the last 10 overs to win an ODI…

109 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Mirpur 2014

102 - New Zealand vs Australia, Christchurch 2005

101 - New Zealand vs Ireland, Dublin 2022

100 - India vs West Indies, Port of Spain 2022

Chasing 312, India was off to a solid start. Shubman Gill showed a lot of intent from start and smashed some good boundaries. His partner, skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the less aggressive of the two. At the end of 10 overs, India stood at 42/0, with Gill (30 not out) and Dhawan (12 not). The duo had stitched a stand of 48 runs before pacer Romario Shepherd intervened to dismiss a struggling Dhawan for 13 off 31 balls. Shreyas Iyer was next up on crease. Gill was well settled on the crease and looked on track to complete his second straight fifty, but got caught and bowled by Kyle Mayers for 43 off 49 balls. At this point, India stood at 65/2 and Suryakumar Yadav was next on the crease.

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson was next on the crease and resumed the chase with Iyer. The duo maintained some good running between the wickets and occasionally went for big hits. The duo brought up their 50-run stand in 52 balls. Shreyas was looking really good, bringing up his 11th half-century in the format with a four through deep midwicket, which also took India beyond the 150-run mark. The 30th over bowled by Mayers proved to be extremely expensive, giving away 16 runs.

Hooda-Samson kept the scoreboard ticking for India. Samson brought up his maiden fifty off 47 balls with a four through the fine leg region. The duo had added only 27 runs before Samson was dismissed for 54 off 51 balls. India was 205/5 at this point, with 107 more runs to go. Axar Patel was next up on the crease. At the end of 40 overs, India stood at 212/5, with Axar (4 not out) and Hooda (18 not out).

Patel sealed the match for India with a massive six on the fourth ball of the over, finishing at 64* off 35 balls with three fours and five sixes. Alzarri Joseph finished as the pick of the bowlers with 2/46. Mayers also got two wickets.

Opting to bat first, West Indies was off to a great start. Openers Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers were dealing in boundaries. The duo powered their side to the 50-run-mark in just 7.1 overs. Pooran was dealing in only sixes, bringing his tenth half-century in ODIs in 59 balls after hitting Chahal for two sixes in the 39th over of the match. A hundred-run stand between Hope-Pooran was up in 115 balls.The duo kept carrying on before pacer Shardul Thakur struck in the 44th over, dismissing Pooran for 74 off 77 balls consisting of one four and six sixes, West Indies was now 247/4, after breaking of this 117-run stand.

Hope brought up his 13th ODI century, making his 100th ODI special. He hit Chahal for a six in the 45th over to bring up his century. Thakur got his third wicket of the match, dismissing Hope for 115 of 135 balls after Axar Patel caught him at long-off.

Brief Scores: West Indies 311/6 (Shai Hope 115, Nicholas Pooran 74, Shardul Thakur 3/54) lost to India 312/8 in 49.4 overs (Axar Patel 64*, Shreyas Iyer 63, Alzarri Joseph 2/46) by two wickets

(with ANI inputs)