IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: West Indies win toss, India to field first; Avesh Khan makes debut

Right-arm pace bowler Avesh Khan is all set to make his debut in the ODI cricket. 

Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. Right-arm pace bowler Avesh Khan is all set to make his debut in ODI cricket. India are leading the series 1-0. 

Both team captains at the toss - 

Shikhar Dhawan: I feel it's a good wicket. It gets slower and offers some turn. After the last game's experience, we wanted to bat first again. We gave a few runs in the field, we need to work on that. We are well prepared and looking forward to a good game. Siraj and Prasidh bowled well, I am sure we are going to do much better today. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in - he is making his ODI debut today.

Nicholas Pooran: I am going to bat first, it's the same wicket. Anything over 250 will be challenging here. We need to build partnerships, we need to show up again and do the same thing again. One forced change, Motie is out - Hayden Walsh is in. If he (Hope) scores it's fine, if he doesn't not a problem, the other batters can chip in.

Playing XI

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

