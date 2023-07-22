IND vs WI 2nd Test: Miss World T&T Ache Abrahams Delighted To Meet Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan And Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says THIS

After the Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test came to an end, Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Ache Abrahams met some of the Indian cricketers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan outside the team's dressing room at the Port of Spain.

Ache was delighted how the Indian stars including Virat Kohli and more meet people as she said that the Indians are always warm and welcoming.

"It’s always inspiring, meeting the new generations of anyone, who’s legendary. They are so sweet and inviting and really gave me well wishes, when I go to India later this year for Miss World 2023," Ache told.



"I have also met Virat. It’s so inspiring, when I speak to the people of India. I am very excited to go to their homeland", she further added.

Coming to the match, West Indies have the perfect opportunity to score big in their first innings as they are 86/1 against India at the end of the Day 2 of the second and final test in Trinidad.

The West Indies fought their way back into the contest in the 2nd Test at Port of Spain on Friday by first restricting India to 438 runs in the 1st innings, and then closing the day at 86/1. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (37 batting) and Kirk McKenzie (14 batting) will be resuming proceedings on Saturday.

Earlier, former India captain Virat Kohli scored 121 for his first overseas ton in five years, Ravindra Jadeja contributed 61 and R Ashwin hit 56 as India put themselves in a position of strength.

India, who had won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 141 runs, are ahead by 352 runs. (Watch: Virat Kohli's 76th Hundred Celebration As Dedication To Anushka Sharma Goes Viral)

Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred and 29th Test ton on his 500th match as India were all out for 438 in 128 overs at tea after resuming the day at 288 for 4.

More About Ache Abrahams

The 23-year-old is a talented artist, a social activist, and a mental health advocate, competed against 16 other hopefuls. In 2023, Ms. Abrahams will compete in the 71st Miss World pageant as Trinidad & Tobago's representative.

In a recent interview, Miss World TT Ache (pronounced Ashay) Abrahams is aware that her name may be difficult to pronounce and spell for some people, but she has accepted this.