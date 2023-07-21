IND: 438 (128) | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India All Out For 438

Team India started their Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies with a Virat Kohli century and Ravindra Jadeja fifty. After the sensational stand between the duo got finished, Ishan Kishan and Ravichandran Ashwin helped their side to get some runs on the board for a massive first innings score before Day 2 stumps.

Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ishan Kishan failed to make a major impact in the first innings all three of them got out cheaply without scoring a good amount of runs. Kohli and Jadeja had a partnership of 159 runs before the former India captain got runout by Alzarri Joseph. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican bowled the most number of overs for the West Indies taking three important wickets.





