IND: 438 (128) | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India All Out For 438

India Vs West Indies Day 3, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India posted a massive score on the board after the innings got over against West Indies.

 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:16 AM IST

Follow LIVE score from India vs West Indies 2nd Test. (Image source: Zeenews)
Team India started their Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies with a Virat Kohli century and Ravindra Jadeja fifty. After the sensational stand between the duo got finished, Ishan Kishan and Ravichandran Ashwin helped their side to get some runs on the board for a massive first innings score before Day 2 stumps.

Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ishan Kishan failed to make a major impact in the first innings all three of them got out cheaply without scoring a good amount of runs. Kohli and Jadeja had a partnership of 159 runs before the former India captain got runout by Alzarri Joseph. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican bowled the most number of overs for the West Indies taking three important wickets.

 

22 July 2023
00:16 AM

LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: India all out for 438

Team India are all out for 438 runs as R Ashwin departs after scoring a fifty. Kemar Roach takes the final wicket for West Indies as the Tea break has been taken now.

23:51 PM

LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Hello and welcome

Follow the LIVE updates from the Day 3 action of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test taking place in Trinidad. India are in complete control of this contest as West Indies look to find a way back in this contest.

