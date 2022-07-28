Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan had double reason to celebrate the third ODI win over West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27). Dhawan scored his 37th ODI fifty and put on 113 runs with Player-of-the-series Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 98, as India thrashed the hosts by 119 runs (D/L method) in a rain-hit game.

During his knock, Dhawan equalled the record of former India captain MS Dhoni for essentially the most fifty-plus scores – 29 – away from Asia.

Most 50+ ODI scores by Indians outside Asia…

Virat Kohli – 49

Sachin Tendulkar – 48

Rahul Dravid – 42

Sourav Ganguly – 38

Rohit Sharma – 36

MS Dhoni – 29

Shikhar Dhawan – 29

Watch Shikhar Dhawan score his 37th ODI fifty here...

Following his side’s 119-run win over West Indies in the third and final ODI, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that the young players performed maturely. Top bowling spells from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur helped India crush West Indies by 119 runs in the rain-hit third and final ODI of the series here at Queen’s Park Oval.

“I feel the boys are young, but they played maturely. The way they handled themselves on the field, really proud of them. Very good signs for us. I am quite pleased with my form, I have been playing this format since a long time. I was happy with the way I played that knock, in the first ODI. And even today, happy with my performance. The way he scored those 98 runs, it was amazing to watch. The way all the boys responded, it was pretty amazing,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

“We feel lucky to come here, we are thankful to the crowd. They make us more popular. I am proud of our bowling unit, they gave hundred percent. The way Siraj took those two wickets, and the way Shardul and others bowled,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)