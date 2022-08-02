Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed a revised start time of 12pm (11am Jamaica/930pm India) for the third T20 match between West Indies and India in the T20I Cup to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday (August 2).

Following the delayed start on Monday (August 1), the teams have agreed to start the third T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recovery time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida. Stadium gates will open at 10:30am.

*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

The five-match T20I Cup series is level 1-1 between the two teams after Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies bounced back to win the 2nd Goldmedal T20I by five wickets. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy delivered the best-ever bowling figures by a West Indies bowler in T20I matches with his 6 wickets for just 17 runs to dismiss Rohit Sharma's India for 138. India won the first contest by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Match Details

When will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will be played on Tuesday (August 2).

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will start at 930 PM IST.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will not be available on TV in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.