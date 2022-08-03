NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2022

IND vs WI 3rd T20: Skipper Rohit Sharma give BIG update on his injury, says THIS after match

Captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt with an injury in the second over of Team India's chase against West Indies in the third T20 match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs WI 3rd T20: Skipper Rohit Sharma give BIG update on his injury, says THIS after match

Team India got a huge scare when captain and opener Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the second over of the team’s run-chase in the third ODI against West Indies at St Kitts on Tuesday (August 2). Rohit was batting on 11 off 5 balls with one four and one six before he retired hurt with an apparent muscle strain.

The skipper, however, came out for the post-match presentation after India defeated West Indies by seven wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. “My body is OK, we have a few days in between so hopefully it should be OK,” Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

Team India now have a few days off before they play the last two T20Is at Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and 7. Rohit was pleased by the Indian bowlers’ display in the middle over to restrict the Windies after losing the second T20I on Monday.

“How we bowled in the middle overs. That was crucial. They were about to get a quick partnership. We used the condition and our variations really well. And then how we chased. It was quite clinical. When you watch it from the outside you felt there wasn’t much risk taken,” Rohit said.

In Rohit’s absence, fellow opener Suryakumar Yadav stepped up to complete the chase, smashing 76 off just 44 balls as Team India chased down 165 to win with one over to spare.

“It is very important that if you get a start in this format, you should convert it. It does well for the team. The 30s and 40s look good, but when you get past 70-80 and get a hundred as well then you're scoring those runs for the team. Good partnership with (Shreyas) Iyer. When you are chasing a target like that anything can happen. It was not an easy target and the pitch had something for the bowlers. It was important for us to pick the right shots off the right balls,” Rohit said about Suryakumar Yadav’s knock.

Live Tv

India vs West Indies 2022WI vs INDWI vs IND 3rd T20Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma injurySuryakumar Yadav

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts