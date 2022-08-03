Team India got a huge scare when captain and opener Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the second over of the team’s run-chase in the third ODI against West Indies at St Kitts on Tuesday (August 2). Rohit was batting on 11 off 5 balls with one four and one six before he retired hurt with an apparent muscle strain.

The skipper, however, came out for the post-match presentation after India defeated West Indies by seven wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. “My body is OK, we have a few days in between so hopefully it should be OK,” Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

Team India now have a few days off before they play the last two T20Is at Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and 7. Rohit was pleased by the Indian bowlers’ display in the middle over to restrict the Windies after losing the second T20I on Monday.

“How we bowled in the middle overs. That was crucial. They were about to get a quick partnership. We used the condition and our variations really well. And then how we chased. It was quite clinical. When you watch it from the outside you felt there wasn’t much risk taken,” Rohit said.

In Rohit’s absence, fellow opener Suryakumar Yadav stepped up to complete the chase, smashing 76 off just 44 balls as Team India chased down 165 to win with one over to spare.

“It is very important that if you get a start in this format, you should convert it. It does well for the team. The 30s and 40s look good, but when you get past 70-80 and get a hundred as well then you're scoring those runs for the team. Good partnership with (Shreyas) Iyer. When you are chasing a target like that anything can happen. It was not an easy target and the pitch had something for the bowlers. It was important for us to pick the right shots off the right balls,” Rohit said about Suryakumar Yadav’s knock.